Japan Lifts a blanket ban on new inbound flight reservations.

The government of Japan has eased the suspension of all new incoming airplane bookings to make it simpler for citizens to return, the administration said Thursday, a day after the move was made in response to concerns about the Omicron coronavirus type.

In a surprising decision impacting citizens and foreign residents, the transport ministry quickly announced Wednesday that it was urging airlines to halt accepting any new incoming travel reservations for a month.

However, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno stated on Thursday that it would be changed.

“Because this request generated confusion among individuals who were affected, the prime minister directed the transport ministry to investigate the matter and consider the requirements of Japanese citizens wanting to return home,” he told reporters.

As a result, he continued, the ministry “requested airlines to lift the blanket suspension of new international flight reservations to enable Japanese seeking to return home.”

Throughout the Covid-19 epidemic, Japan imposed strong border restrictions, excluding practically all foreign entries.

It had begun to relax those limits significantly last month, allowing some students and business travelers admission, but had to reverse that decision after the Omicron variety was discovered.

It has also made it illegal for non-citizens from ten southern African countries to enter the country.

All newcomers to Japan are forced to quarantine for 14 days at home, with those arriving from dozens of countries spending three to ten days of the two-week period in authorized facilities.

After a summer spike in cases, Japan is now seeing only double-digit infections on most days, and the pandemic has claimed the lives of roughly 18,360 people.

Around 77 percent of the country’s population has been completely vaccinated, and booster shots for persons who received their second dose at least eight months ago began flowing out on Wednesday.