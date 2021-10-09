Japan is hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, the strongest since 2011.

On Thursday night, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s northern Chiba Prefecture, which is located east of the capital Tokyo. At least 32 people were injured in one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit Tokyo since the devastating 9.0 earthquake and tsunami disaster in 2011, which killed hundreds.

Although there was no tsunami risk, the tremor was felt intensely across Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake destroyed subterranean water pipes and caused trains and subways to stop running.

The earthquake struck at 22.41 local time, according to Japan’s Cabinet Office of Disaster Prevention, and was centered in the Northwestern Chiba prefecture. According to CNN, the Japan Meteorological Agency first recorded the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.1 with an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles), but then revised it to 5.9 magnitude with a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles).

According to the site, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that nuclear facilities detected no irregularities following the earthquake.

Multiple persons have reported minor injuries, according to Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary. At least 32 persons were hurt, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, with three of them suffering critical injuries. Two fires were reported in the aftermath of the quake.

There were no severe blackouts in the Tokyo and Chiba areas, but there were numerous water leaks due to broken pipes. Several elevators are said to have broken down, trapping passengers inside.

“Many elevators were trapped in the previous earthquake, therefore please inspect all elevators as quickly as possible,” one Twitter user wrote to the Disaster Prevention office after the disaster.

Following the earthquake, certain railway lines were put on hold. Several individuals were left stranded in Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Chiba railway stations. Some sought refuge in shelters put up by local governments.

To avoid congestion, trains ran with substantial delays and entrance restrictions on Friday morning. According to the Associated Press, traffic problems were also reported.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new Prime Minister, established a crisis management task group to oversee the government’s reaction to the earthquake, which began on Monday.

He asked people to “check the latest information and take measures to safeguard your lives” via Twitter. He told reporters that it was the most powerful earthquake to hit Tokyo since a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Japan on March 11, 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people.

“On our phones, we have a safety alert app. It began to sound a few moments before the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.