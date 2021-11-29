Japan is banning new foreign arrivals due to a virus variant known as PM.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared Monday that Japan will reintroduce rigorous border controls, excluding all new foreign arrivals with the Omicron Covid type. This comes only weeks after strict entrance limits were loosened.

“Beginning November 30th, we will prohibit (new) immigration of foreigners from all over the world,” Kishida told reporters.

For the most of the pandemic, Japan’s borders were closed to new foreign visitors, with even foreign citizens being unable to enter the nation at one time.

The administration said in early November that some short-term business travelers, foreign students, and other visa holders would be allowed to enter the country, but holidaymakers would remain barred.

On Friday, Tokyo declared that visitors from six southern African nations will be required to quarantine for ten days in government-designated facilities upon arrival. Over the weekend, the step was expanded to a total of nine countries.

Travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique are currently affected by the action.

Additional quarantine limitations will be imposed on arrivals from an additional 14 nations and locations where the variation has been found, according to Kishida, who did not provide further details.

Japan is “in a stronger position against the Omicron variety than other countries,” according to the prime minister, noting voluntary mask-wearing and risk-restraints.

During the outbreak, Japan has recorded just over 18,300 coronavirus deaths while avoiding strict lockdowns. The country’s vaccination program has picked up steam after a rocky start, with 76.5 percent of the population now fully immunized.

Although no Omnicron cases have been identified, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases is investigating a case of a Namibian traveller who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kishida acknowledged that the border tightening “could be criticized” because it was “too cautious when we don’t have a clear understanding of the situation.”

He went on to say, “I take full responsibility for that.”