Japan Executes Three Death Row Inmates for the First Time in 2019: Media.

Japan killed three death row inmates on Tuesday, the first executions since December 2019, according to local media, citing anonymous sources including the justice ministry.

The killings were the first since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assumed office in October after winning a general election in the same month.

When asked by AFP, the ministry did not immediately corroborate claims from a number of prominent news agencies that did not reveal the identities of the three detainees.

Japan is one of the few developed countries that still has the capital sentence, with over 100 convicts awaiting execution.

Despite worldwide condemnation, especially from human rights organizations, public support for capital punishment remains strong.

Three detainees were killed in 2019, and 15 in 2018, including 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, who carried out a deadly sarin gas assault on the Tokyo subway in 1995.

Executions are normally carried out after a significant period of time has passed since the sentencing, and are always carried out by hanging.

At a routine conference on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara declined to comment on the reported executions.

“Whether or not to preserve the death penalty system is a critical question that affects the foundation of Japan’s criminal justice system,” he said.

Authorities have warned death row convicts only hours before an execution for decades, a practice that two detainees claim is unlawful and causes psychological agony.

The couple is suing the government for the system, as well as compensation of 22 million yen ($194,000) for the anxiety they’ve experienced as a result of not knowing when they’ll be executed.

According to documents and press archives, Japan used to give death row inmates longer notice, but this practice ceased around 1975.

In December 2020, Japan’s Supreme Court overturned a rule barring the retrial of the world’s longest-serving death row inmate, giving the now 85-year-old new hope.

After being convicted of robbing and murdering his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenaged children, Iwao Hakamada has been on execution row for more than half a century.

However, he and his supporters claim that he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation in which he was beaten and that evidence in the case was planted.

A guy dubbed the “Twitter murderer” was also condemned to death in December for murdering and dismembering nine individuals he met on the social networking platform.