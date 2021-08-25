Japan dismisses China’s warnings and invites Taiwan to a quick security meeting.

Despite repeated warnings from the Chinese government, a breakthrough security dialogue between ruling party officials from Japan and Taiwan will materialize this week.

The talks, which will cover themes such as Indo-Pacific regional security and China’s military pressure on both countries, have been set as a virtual meeting for this coming Friday, less than a week following news from Tokyo.

Japan, like most other countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory despite never having administered the democratic island.

Tokyo, on the other hand, has expressed concern over Taiwan’s security in recent months, citing Beijing’s heightened military operations in and around the Taiwan Strait. In its annual white paper last month, the Japanese Defense Ministry stated that it was “essential that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis more than ever before.”

The quasi-“2+2” dialogue will feature Japanese parliamentarians Masahisa Sato and Taku Otsuka of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in their respective roles as directors of the LDP’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense divisions. It will be the first of its kind between the simpatico Asian neighbors.

Taiwan will be represented by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members Lo Chih-cheng and Tsai Shih-ying, who both serve on the Foreign and National Defense Committee of the Taiwanese legislature. Lo is also the director of the DPP’s International Affairs Department.

DPP spokesperson Hsieh Pei-fen told the press on Wednesday that Taiwanese MPs would join Friday’s bilateral security talks via video link at the party’s Taipei headquarters.

Following the discussion, Lo and Tsai will have a press conference to explain the details of the talk.

Given the political sensitivity of the semi-official negotiations, Taiwan’s ruling party is understandably cautious about the topic. Diplomacy, regional security, China, and future Japan-Taiwan collaboration will be on the agenda, according to the island’s official Central News Agency.

In the last month, top Tokyo officials have connected Taiwan’s continued security to Japan’s own survival. Sato of the LDP told the Financial Times on Wednesday that Taiwan’s future will have a “severe impact” on Japan’s security and economy.

“That is how critical the situation in Taiwan is to us. This is a condensed version of the information.