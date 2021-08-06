Japan commemorates the bombing of Hiroshima with low-key ceremonies.

Japan commemorated the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb blast on Friday with low-key rituals and disappointment over the Olympics organizers’ unwillingness to hold a minute’s silence.

Survivors, relatives, and a few international officials gathered in Hiroshima this year for the main event, which included prayers for those killed or injured in the explosion and a call for world peace.

The general public was once again kept out due to virus worries, with the ceremony instead being streamed online.

At 8:15 a.m. (2315 GMT Thursday), the first nuclear weapon used in conflict was dropped over the city, participants, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, gave a silent prayer.

The bombing of Hiroshima killed an estimated 140,000 people, followed three days later by the atomic attack of Nagasaki.

“Experience has taught humanity that threatening others for self-defense benefits no one,” Hiroshima’s mayor cautioned on Friday.

He also urged officials to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki in order to “get a better understanding of the attacks.”

Before the Games began, IOC President Thomas Bach traveled to Hiroshima to mark the commencement of an Olympic ceasefire that calls for a worldwide cease-fire to allow athletes to safely pass through.

Organizers, however, turned down a request from bomb survivors and the city for athletes to participate in a minute of quiet prayer on Friday morning.

Bach stated in a letter that the Olympic closing ceremony would include time to pay tribute to victims of tragedy throughout history.

Tomohiro Higaki of Hiroshima’s peace promotion section told AFP that “his letter didn’t include anything regarding our request.”

“It’s disappointing,” he continued, “even though we admire Bach’s visit to Hiroshima to learn about the realities of bomb victims.”

More than 70,000 people signed a petition condemning Bach’s visit, accusing him of trying “to promote the Olympics… even though it is being rammed through despite objections.”

Yoko Sado, 43, said the epidemic had robbed Hiroshima of the opportunity to transmit a message of peace while strolling around the peace memorial park with her seven-year-old son.

“Many people who would have attended the Tokyo Olympics could have visited this park and seen the displays if it hadn’t been for the pandemic,” she told AFP.

“I’m a little let down… It would have been a fantastic chance.”

This year’s ceremony is the first since a nuclear-weapons-free international treaty come into force last year, when the text was ratified by the 50th country.

The pact was signed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.