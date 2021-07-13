Japan claims that a “sense of crisis” is required in the Taiwan situation.

As the balance of power in Asia shifts between the competing countries, Japan said on Tuesday that tensions between the US and China over Taiwan are becoming an increasingly pressing issue that threatens regional security.

Japan’s defense ministry refers to the tussle over Taiwan in more concrete terms than ever before in its annual white paper – a breakdown of the country’s most critical military challenges.

Beijing believes Taiwan to be part of its territory, and in recent years has increased diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on the self-governing island.

The US has responded to Beijing’s pressure campaign with acrimonious words and tough policies, forcing its ally Japan, which has important commercial ties with both world powers, to be wary of the situation.

According to the Japanese dossier, “the overall military balance between China and Taiwan is shifting in China’s favor, and the gap appears to be rising year by year.”

“Stabilizing the situation around Taiwan is critical for Japan’s security and the international community’s stability,” it continued.

“It is more important than ever before that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis.”

Beijing retaliated angrily in reaction to the white paper.

“Japan has for some time… leveled unfair accusations against China’s routine national defense building and military actions, made reckless remarks about China’s legal maritime activities, and inflated the so-called China threat,” said Zhao Lijian of the foreign ministry.

The paper, which also warned that North Korea poses “severe and imminent dangers to Japan’s security” and criticized China’s “insufficient transparency” regarding its military issues, was authorized by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet.

Japan has become increasingly vocal over China’s maritime development and military buildup, openly criticizing the presence of Chinese vessels near the disputed Senkaku and Diaoyu islets, which Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing calls the Diaoyu.

However, after recent moves to repair diplomatic ties, the country is concerned about the economic consequences of offending Beijing, its largest trading partner.

Suga and US Vice President Joe Biden emphasized the significance of “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” in April.

While cautious, this was the first time a Japanese leader has spoken out alongside a US president on Taiwan since the allies transferred recognition from Taipei to Beijing in the 1970s.

China reacted sharply to comments made earlier this month by Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who stated that if Beijing invaded Taiwan, his country would “had to defend Taiwan.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.