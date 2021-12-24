Japan announces a record-breaking annual budget and defense spending.

On Friday, Japan’s government published its largest-ever full-year budget, which includes record defense spending in response to rising regional security challenges.

Cabinet ministers approved a draft national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 totaling 107.6 trillion yen ($940 billion), including 5.4 trillion yen for defense.

Both percentages have been steadily rising for the past decade as the expense of caring for an aging population rises and the country attempts to strengthen its military capabilities.

And, while Japan has never imposed a severe virus quarantine, months of limitations on nightlife and tourism have taken a toll on the economy, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has attempted to mitigate with hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus expenditure.

The defence ministry stated that the regional security situation was “increasingly serious at an unprecedented rate,” citing China and North Korea as threats.

Its proposed budget allocates 127.8 billion yen to the procurement of 12 F-35 fighter jets, with the goal of enhancing “capacity in new domains such as space, internet, and electromagnetic waves.”

The ministry also announced that it would seek a record $6.7 billion in additional defense spending this fiscal year.

If the increased spending is factored in, the size of the so-called “16-month budget” from this month to March 2023 will increase by 6% over the same time a year ago, according to the report.

Japan’s newest large budget comes as some analysts warn of the dangers of adding to the country’s massive public debt, which, according to the International Monetary Fund, is more than 250 percent of GDP.