Japan announces a record $490 billion stimulus package to help the country recover from the pandemic.

On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus package to help the world’s third-largest economy recover from the pandemic.

The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis last year and anticipated to be approved by the cabinet later today, “is adequate to give the Japanese people a sense of security and hope,” Kishida said.

The funds will be used for a range of initiatives, including cash and coupon handouts to families with children under the age of 18 who fulfill a certain income threshold, as well as pay raises for nurses and caregivers.

The massive expenditure plans came after Japan’s economy dropped significantly more than predicted in the second quarter as the country’s policymakers fought to manage the epidemic in Tokyo and other areas.

Former Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe pumped 40 trillion yen and 38 trillion yen into the economy in 2020, respectively, while several analysts and the media questioned their effectiveness.

“We were able to put in place economic measures that will open up a new society after the pandemic,” Kishida said during a policy meeting of the cabinet and the ruling coalition.

He predicted that fiscal spending will reach 79 trillion yen, including other components such as loans from funds.

After his predecessor Suga resigned down, partially because to his government’s viral reaction, Kishida won a general election last month, promising to unleash a massive expenditure spree.

Since the outbreak, businesses, particularly restaurants and bars, have faced months of on-and-off restrictions on opening hours and alcohol sales. Tourists are also barred from entering Japan.

Japan’s economy shrunk 0.8 percent in the three months to September, significantly worse than market predictions, as a record increase in virus infections impacted spending and supply-chain concerns impeded industry, according to government figures released this week.

Daily instances, on the other hand, have plummeted in recent months, and more than three-quarters of the population has now been fully vaccinated, with most restrictions eased across the country.

Although some media outlets have questioned the effectiveness of freebies and criticized a lack of transparency on how the spending will be financed, economists claimed the stimulus would help Japan’s growth to some extent.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Japan already has a massive public debt load, amounting to 250 percent of GDP.

The government should explain why the stimulus package is "essential and what it is intended to achieve."