James Harden, Lil Baby Witness claims that the French police who pulled them over did not recognize them.

According to the Associated Press, Paris police didn’t recognize rapper Lil Baby and NBA player James Harden when they pulled them over on Thursday.

Authorities arrested Lil Baby and his bodyguard and fined him for carrying marijuana in his car before releasing him on Friday, according to the municipal prosecutor’s office.

According to the Associated Press, Harden was frisked but not arrested with Lil Baby. A student in the neighborhood at the time, Lance Avraham Pena, claimed the language barrier between the cops, Lil Baby, and Harden seemed to exacerbate an already stressful scenario.

“It was incredible when I turned my head. I saw James Harden and Lil Baby…. They’re standing and being searched,” Pena explained.

Lil Baby initially refused to let the cops examine his car when they stopped him after smelling cannabis in the vehicle. According to a French police official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, uniformed officers arrived on the scene and discovered 32 grams of cannabis in the car when searching it.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A plainclothes police frisking a confused-looking Harden while he holds his phone is captured on video and uploaded online.

Fans of Harden and the musician in France expressed their displeasure with racial profiling on social media. The Paris police department, on the other hand, sought to deflect criticism of the arrest by tweeting that it was based on a “infraction.” Both guys are African-American, whereas the officers are white.

“Would a white individual have been stopped the same way?” wondered a lawyer who studied racial profiling in France. It’s far from certain.”

Slim Ben Achour, a lawyer, presented evidence that shows white persons in France are less likely to be stopped, frisked, or penalized for drug offenses. The study also found that police are more likely to conduct identity checks on Black or Arab men who live in high-crime areas or in neighborhoods where they are assumed to “not belong.”

“You can be a millionaire or a superstar and yet have this stigma,” Achour told the Associated Press. “Black Americans have their own challenges, and some believe Europe is superior, and they see that…” This is a condensed version of the information.