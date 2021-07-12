Jamaica is suing the United Kingdom for billions of pounds in reparations for slavery.

“We are expecting for reparatory justice in all kinds that one would expect if they are to truly ensure that we obtain justice from injustices to repair the damages that our predecessors experienced,” Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, told Reuters.

“Our African ancestors were forcibly kidnapped from their homes and subjected to unspeakable atrocities in Africa in order to perform forced labor for the British Empire,” she continued. “It’s far past time for redress.”

The reparations petition is based on a private motion filed by Labor Party MP Mike Henry, who claims that the British government owes Jamaica 7.6 billion pounds for paying about the same amount to slaveholders at the time.

Jamaica, as a former colony, was the epicenter of the slave trade, with Africans being sent to work on sugar cane, banana, and other agricultural plantations by the Spanish and then the British. The National Library of Jamaica estimates that 600,000 slaves were transported to the West Indian country.

Following emancipation, the British government took out a 20 million–pound loan to compensate slave owners who would no longer have slaves to provide free labor, and it took the British government six years to pay off the interest payments using taxpayer cash. It was one of the largest loans ever made in the United Kingdom.

“I am requesting that the slaves be paid the same amount of money as the slave owners,” Henry stated. “I’m doing this because I’ve spent my entire life fighting against this, against chattel slavery, which has dehumanized human life.”

The petition will be delivered to Queen Elizabeth, who still serves as the nation’s head of state despite Jamaica’s independence in 1962, pending recommendations from the attorney general and several legal teams.

"In the event that the government of Jamaica becomes involved in the petition, the attorney general's chambers would need to weigh up the merits of the petition, and it would be the responsibility of the attorney general's chambers to file the petition on behalf of the people of Jamaica," Grange said in an address to the legislature.