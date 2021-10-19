Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, has been charged with murder in the deaths of over 600,000 COVID victims.

On Tuesday, a Brazilian legislative panel presented a draft report suggesting that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with manslaughter for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the deaths of over 600,000 people.

Bolsonaro and 69 other government officials were charged in the almost 1,200-page report of being responsible for the “deliberate and purposeful” delay in releasing COVID vaccines, which led to the “stratospheric” coronavirus death toll that decimated Latin America’s largest economy.

“The situation’s logic was simple: the more infections, the more deaths.” “Without immunizations, mortality would have been astronomically high, as it proved out,” according to the paper. “It’s something we’ll never forget.” According to Johns Hopkins research, Brazil is one of the countries most impacted by COVID, ranking second in the world with the highest coronavirus fatality rate.

The draft report, which was leaked to the New York Times ahead of time, accuses Brazil’s far-right president of falsifying records, as well as other crimes.

He’s also pushed for experimental treatments like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 while vehemently opposing the vaccine. Bolsonaro claimed in March 2020 that Brazilians “never catch anything.” He went on to say, “You saw a man diving into the filth. Isn’t it true that he gets out and takes a dive? And he remains unaffected.” Bolsonaro and his government were savagely criticized in the study.

“Despite all of the vaccines on offer, the federal government chose not to purchase them, a decision that went against all of the scientific studies that demonstrated their safety and effectiveness, and against the advice of all of the epidemiologists who declared on a daily basis that only vaccines could save lives,” according to the report.

If the report is authorized, Brazil’s attorney general will have 30 days to decide whether or not to prosecute Bolsonaro and the others identified in the investigation. According to the New York Times, if Bolsonaro is prosecuted, he will be suspended from office for 180 days while the matter is heard by the Supreme Court.

As more people are immunized, COVID cases in Brazil have decreased dramatically in recent months. Currently, 74% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 50% having received all three doses.