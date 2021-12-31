Ivory sales are prohibited in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, a ban on the sale of most ivory items went into force on Friday, capping a three-year effort to eradicate the city’s once-thriving ivory trade.

In 2018, Hong Kong lawmakers passed a bill that would phase down the trade over time, a move that some conservationists criticized at the time as a loophole that could be exploited.

The city has been accused of playing an outsized part in the industry, with a local conservation group reporting in 2019 that it accounted for roughly a quarter of all global ivory seizures in the previous decade.

According to local media reports, tiny lines of buyers were seen outside several establishments selling the product on the eve of the ban in the city’s Sheung Wan neighborhood.

The new laws, which go into effect on Friday, prohibit the “import, re-export, and commercial possession of elephant ivory,” with the exception of ancient works dating before 1925.

A maximum fine of HK$10 million ($1.3 million) and ten years in prison might be imposed on offenders.

Hong Kong had prospered as a key transit hub for illegal trading in parts of endangered species including elephants, rhinos, and pangolins, with much of it intended for mainland Chinese consumers, thanks to its busy port and other transportation ties.

In 2017, Hong Kong authorities staged their largest ivory bust in three decades, hauling in 7.2 tonnes of tusks worth roughly $9 million.

After the phasing-out procedure had begun, authorities seized another 2.1 tonnes in 2019.

In China, African ivory was prized as a prestige symbol, fetching up to $1,100 a kilogram ($500 per pound).

Since 2018, China has had its own ivory trading ban in place.

The government of Hong Kong is “dedicated to the protection of endangered species, including elephants,” according to a representative for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

In August, Hong Kong established legislation designating wildlife trafficking as a kind of organized crime.