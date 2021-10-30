Ivorians on the margins lament the ‘Curse’of Oil.

The discovery of oil and gas is often hailed as a godsend by African governments, but poor communities in southern Ivory Coast believe it may also be a curse.

Locals on the petroleum-rich coast of Jacqueville, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Abidjan, say they have yet to reap the benefits of a decades-old bonanza.

Workers are laying a third pipeline, which will run across farmland and villages, to assist transport gas from offshore rigs to power plants.

People in the village of Addah, which is located at the end of a winding, dusty road, say they have yet to see any benefits from the boom and that the entire situation is shrouded in secrecy.

“I don’t understand why a community with an oil rig has no fire station, no secondary school, and no supplies in the hospitals,” Jean Biatchon N’Drin, 32, said.

“We don’t see how oil benefits our life.” Duval Nevry, 27, stated, “They’ve been extracting oil since I was born, yet I live in poverty.”

“We feel abandoned — the state has forgotten us,” he remarked, looking out over the rigs that can be seen from the village’s sandy slopes.

According to fisherman Justin Dagry Yessoh, oil and gas development has reduced fishing yields.

“Since the pipes came here, fishing hasn’t been profitable,” he said.

The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest source of cacao, the raw material for chocolate, with 40% of the global market.

However, it is still a tiny oil producer, with 36,000 barrels per day being produced in 2019 from a field off the coast of Jacqueville that is explored by multiple multinational corporations.

According to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, crude production in 2018 was worth roughly 500 billion CFA francs ($890 million, 762 million euros) (EITI).

The Oil and Gas Council, which was established in 2008 to bring together elected leaders and members of the public to aid with development utilizing petroleum money, has taken a lot of heat.

Its president, Leon Lobo, said the council had spent 800 million francs on the building of homes, clinics, water towers, and schools.

However, he explained that the council’s money came from the state.

“We do not receive funding from oil firms for our programs,” he explained.

Francis Lezou Bombro, Jacqueville’s senator, agreed that state control constituted a financial stumbling block.

“Everything if you wish to support the Jacqueville region (due to the energy boom).” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.