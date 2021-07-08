It’s Far Easier Than You Think to Launch a Ransomware Attack Against a Nation

The complexity of building such a potentially damaging and misleading operation would appear to be well beyond the ability of the common netizen as ransomware attacks reach historic levels.

However, the ability to paralyze a firm or a nation with evil intent may be more readily available than is usually believed, despite the fact that it is prohibited, particularly for users in the United States.

A senior U.S. military cyberwarfare officer who spoke to This website on the condition of anonymity revealed a straightforward technique for causing massive damage.

The officer explained, “All you need is a Tor Browser and the links to the correct underground markets.” “There are forums, and you can look them up on the internet.”

Tor, commonly known as The Onion Router, is a widely used free and open-source program that allows users to communicate and browse anonymously. It gives you access to a virtual bazaar where you can find ports of entry, exploits, and even full ransomware toolkits on the dark webâ€”basically the entire cyberattack supply chain.

It’s similar to purchasing a third-party smartphone application, which is a pre-packaged bundle of code that allows a device to execute a wide range of tasks with ease. Prospective hackers can purchase the tools used by top collectives such as REvil, just as customers can download apps from big social media businesses such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

The suspected Russia-linked group has been behind a slew of ransomware attacks, including one in March that paralyzed the U.S. operations of the world’s largest beef producer, JBS, and a more recent and larger intrusion against the Kaseya software company that appears to have affected over 1,000 businesses.

The JBS operation brought in $11 million in cryptocurrency ransom for the gang. REvil is asking $70 million in order to free Kaseya from its captivity.

Even for the average user, access to the same infrastructure provided by such clandestine organizations is significantly less expensive. In essence, potential consumers pay these groups to launch an attack on their behalf using insider tactics and networks.

This underground market is now more accessible than ever.

The cyberwarfare officer told This website, “I believe this is not a new phenomenon.” “It’s been going on for a while now where they can do everything. This is a condensed version of the information.