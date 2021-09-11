It’s a race to the finish line for the MeToo-inspired Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival flared back to life this year with a star-studded and feminist-tinged lineup that left the Golden Lion competition wide open on Saturday.

If the Venice premieres are any indication, the MeToo movement is making an impact on the film business.

“The Last Duel,” a medieval jousting thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that went heavy on its message of historical injustice towards women (playing out of competition), brought the festival to a conclusion.

Anya Taylor-slasher Joy’s film “Last Night in Soho” adopted a similar approach to Swinging Sixties London, exposing the misogyny behind our nostalgia.

Other films at the festival, such as the French abortion thriller “Happening” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s uncompromising look at parenthood in “The Lost Daughter” (with Oscar winner Olivia Colman), revealed some progress in the endeavor to tell more female stories.

Kristen Stewart, who dazzled reviewers at Venice with her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” looks set to make headlines in the coming months.

Stewart, like New Zealand director Jane Campion, has already received Oscar hype for her emotionally complicated Western, “The Power of the Dog.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the troubled cowboy at the center of the film, has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Before the film’s debut last week, he lauded Campion and the women’s movement, adding, “There’s so much rich female talent to nurture and enjoy.” Jane is a major figure in that movement.”

A jury led by “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho will select the Golden Lion for best film from 21 contenders, which will be given during a Saturday night closing ceremony.

In recent years, Venice has been a crucial launching pad for Academy Award campaigns.

The last four winners, “Nomadland,” “Joker,” “Roma,” and “The Shape of Water,” all went on to win Academy Awards.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s edition was a low-key affair, with even the victors (for “Nomadland”) unable to attend.

The glitz and glam were back this year, with a star-studded Hollywood guest list topped off by Affleck’s arrival with his old/new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, much to the pleasure of gossip magazines worldwide.

Venice is also about the crème of the arthouse world, and the competition featured pictures from well-known filmmakers such as Pedro Almodovar (“Parallel Mothers”) from Spain and Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”) from Italy, both of whom made deeply personal and sincere films.

