Ita O’Brien is a highly sought-after On-Screen Intimacy Coordinator.

Ita O’Brien, from the United Kingdom, is one of cinema’s unsung heroes, ensuring that performers are at ease when filming their most intimate scenes in a vocation she has made her own.

In acclaimed series such as “I May Destroy You,” “Sex Education,” and “Normal People,” the 56-year-old intimacy coordinator has been a crucial force behind the sex scenes.

O’Brien is frequently challenged with challenges such as maintaining the intimacy of an artist filming a rape depiction, setting up a sex scene with a virgin actor, and determining the limitations each actor is comfortable with.

She told AFP that a typical conversation she has with celebrities goes something like this: “He is going to put his hand here, you put yours there, and then you start the fellatio.”

She sees her job as guaranteeing “open communication” between the director and the actors during any intimate moments including kissing, nudity, or sex.

“This is a process by which we bring our professional structure to intimacy,” she explained, allowing on-screen actors to “bring all of the actor’s talents to this moment.”

“We agree on a consent to touch and then follow a specific strategy to choreograph the intimate interaction. So it’s the same as dancing.”

Each scenario will be discussed and practiced ahead of time, away from the glare of the dozens of people on set.

“They know they can execute that personal contact when the camera rolls or they’re up on stage because they know where they’re going to be touched,” she added.

In an industry that has been shaken by sexual assault claims in recent years, consent is at the center of her worldview.

Her slogan is “your ‘no’ is a gift,” which she says she tells performers all the time. Tell us your ‘no’ so that we can rely on your ‘yes’.”

O’Brien spent ten years in the stage as a dancer and then eight years as an actress before spotting an opening and becoming an intimacy coordinator in 2014.

It was a ground-breaking action at a time when actor consent was rarely discussed and before the #MeToo campaign against sexual assault and harassment.

“If an actress ever said no, they’d be a troublemaker, or a diva, and they’d be afraid about losing their job,” she says. That was exactly the circumstance at the time, she recalled.

She characterized her early days in the post as “very difficult” in such an environment.

