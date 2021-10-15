It Isn’t COVID, But It Can Feel Like The ‘Worst Cold Ever’: Here’s What You Should Know.

A case of the common cold has been circulating, and health officials are concerned that the United States and other areas of the world are on the verge of experiencing a “twindemic” of both the flu and the coronavirus.

According to social media posts, citizens in the United Kingdom are already complaining about having the “worst cold ever” with symptoms that are identical to COVID, but they have tested negative for the virus. Many are likewise vaccinated and have never had a breakout infection, according to their posts.

I feel like I’ve been struck by a bus since this is the worst cold/flu I’ve ever experienced.

Okay, let’s be serious… Is anyone else suffering from a non-Covid chest/sinus infection? I’ve been exhausted for the past two weeks. Miss Rona hasn’t paid me a visit, but this is something else entirely. I’ve never been so sick for so long before . Many patients believe they have contracted COVID because the symptoms of this extreme cold, which include fever, cough, and chills, are so similar to those of the coronavirus.

Those who fear they have gotten the “worst cold ever” are encouraged to take a PCR COVID test to rule out virus infection. They should also keep an eye out for symptoms of loss of taste or smell, which distinguishes COVID from a regular cold.

According to the Washington Post, doctors have noticed an increase in illnesses recently and are concerned that the flu season will return with a vengeance this year. They are advising individuals to get flu vaccines because of the lack of immunity that was built up in 2020 as a result of the low number of infections that year, according to the news outlet.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said getting the flu shot is “very crucial this year” to not only protect oneself but also to relieve the load on hospitals. It is safe to obtain the COVID vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, according to the CDC.

According to the Washington Post, health officials are also concerned that when new venues open up, the virus will have the opportunity to spread this fall, leading both COVID and the flu to spike in the coming months.

“We’re mixing in a manner we haven’t mixed in the last 18 months,” says Dr. Philippa Kaye, a general practitioner. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.