It is past time for Europe to speak out against Iran’s atrocities.

I hold our democracy, our institutions, and our European justice system in high regard.

They truly work, despite their flaws. I’m live proof of that. Thousands of politicians, human rights advocates, and regular civilians were targeted in an attempted attack in June 2018. The terror operation was hatched in Tehran and executed by four Iranian operatives.

I, and perhaps hundreds of others, would not be here to tell the tale if it weren’t for the highly networked European intelligence apparatus.

But if there’s one thing I dislike about some politicians, it’s their complete lack of diplomatic ethics. I have firsthand experience with European and international politics as a member of the European Parliament for 15 years. I’ve been shocked to observe how dogmatic attitudes have emasculated the norms of diplomacy over the years, binding the hands of decision-makers who want to respond to extortion with power and determination.

In the same way that Adolf Hitler and the Axis powers tested world leaders’ resolve in the 1930s, Iranian clerics are testing our resolve today by spreading Islamic extremism around the world, supporting proxy wars in the Middle East, and boasting about their growing nuclear capability and development of long-range missiles. Since the Ayatollahs assumed power in Tehran, the West has kowtowed to their hostage-taking strategy, offering weak-willed conditions of conciliation rather than condemning their terrorism, tyranny, and repression.

Vahid Gorji, an attaché at the Iranian Embassy in Paris, was jailed in 1986 after orchestrating a series of devastating explosions in Paris and having contacts with European terror groups, only to be allowed to fly home under protection after Iran and France cut diplomatic ties.

Dr. Shapour Bakhtiar, the former Iranian Prime Minister, was stabbed and killed by three Iranian intelligence officers, Fereydoon Boyer-Ahmadi, Ali Vakili-Rad, and Mohammad Azadi, on August 6, 1991. While the other two escaped, Vakili Rad was apprehended and eventually granted parole, with his deportation order signed by French Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux. Vakili-Rad was greeted as a “national hero” at Tehran Airport by governmental officials.

Anis Naghash, a Lebanese citizen and an operative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was pardoned by the French government ten years after his imprisonment and transferred back to Iran, where he enjoyed VIP status until his death in. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.