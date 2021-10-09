It is now illegal in California to remove a condom without consent.

In California, it is now unlawful to remove a condom without verbal consent during sex, a practice known as “stealthing.”

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation designating the removal of a condom without consent as “sexual battery.”

In a tweet, the governor’s office stated, “By passing this bill, we are underscoring the significance of consent.”

Cristina Garcia, a California assemblywoman who proposed the bill, said it assures that “stealing is not just reprehensible but also unlawful.”

The California law is the first in the country to expressly prohibit “stealthing,” which can result in an unexpected pregnancy or the transmission of sexually transmitted illnesses to a partner.

A person who “causes contact between a sexual organ from which a condom has been removed and the intimate part of another who did not verbally consent to the condom being removed” commits sexual battery, according to the bill.

Punitive damages are damages that a court can give to an offender.

After a dissertation by a PhD student, Alexandra Brodsky, was published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law in 2017, the practice of “stealthing” drew attention in the United States.

According to Brodsky’s paper, there were internet forums that offered advice on how to successfully commit “stealthing,” some of which were later shut down.