Israel’s lawmakers have passed this year’s budget, paving the way for a crucial vote in 2022.

Israeli lawmakers approved the country’s first state budget in three years on Thursday, a win for the country’s fractured ruling coalition ahead of a crucial vote on a 2022 budget.

To avoid a fifth election in three years, the coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which deposed veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June, needed to adopt a budget by November 14.

The coalition, which includes right-wingers, centrists, leftists, and Islamists, holds only 61 of the 120 members in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, implying that it will not be able to withstand any defections.

It cleared a major obstacle when it approved a budget for 2021 at 609 billion shekels ($194 billion).

Bennett, a right-wing religious nationalist, tweeted after the vote, “Celebration day for the state of Israel.”

“After years of upheaval, we have established a government, defeated Delta (a coronavirus strain), and now, praise God, passed a budget for Israel.”

Bennett’s government, on the other hand, had presented a two-year budget plan and was facing yet another lengthy day of voting on its 573-billion-shekel budget for next year.

“Another difficult day ahead of us,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist who led the coalition that pushed Netanyahu down, tweeted.

Commentators noted the coalition’s ability to hold together despite deep ideological differences and a razor-thin majority was demonstrated by the ease and relative speed with which the budget was passed.

Yonatan Freeman, a political scientist at Hebrew University, told AFP that the 2022 budget would now be passed as well.

The approval of 2022 spending is very important for the four-year coalition since it stabilizes the government until Bennett’s handover of the premiership to Lapid in 2023.

Any hint that the government would fall before Lapid takes control under the power-sharing agreement will agitate the coalition’s left side, according to Freeman.

Israel’s three-year budget impasse is a consequence of the country’s unparalleled political deadlock, which lasted from December 2018 until Bennett’s cabinet took office.

Parliament voted on the 2021 budget until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT), with hundreds of expenditure proposals requiring individual votes throughout the night.

There had been concerns that the process would be obstructed, with now-opposition leader Netanyahu acting as a spoiler for the government that ended his 12 years in power.

During the discussion, Netanyahu addressed MPs, accusing Bennett of conducting “a government.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.