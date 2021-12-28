Israel’s Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Thousands Of Cranes: ‘Worst Blow To Wildlife’

As a result of an ongoing avian flu outbreak in Israel, more than 5,000 cranes have died, and poultry animals are being slaughtered.

According to a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with national security personnel and experts on Monday to discuss the outbreak. The prime minister was briefed on the issue as well as the efforts being made to curb the disease’s development and prevent it from spreading to humans during the meeting.

There is currently “no information” about human infection linked to the incident. Those who have come into touch with contaminated fowl are already being treated, according to the office. Authorities have declared a well-known nature reserve “off-limits” to visitors, as well as warned of a possible egg scarcity owing to the precautionary mass culling of chickens, according to Reuters.

According to the press statement, “Prime Minister Bennett has directed that all developments be closely observed as an orderly action plan is prepared in conjunction with the various authorities, and will receive regular updates.”

According to The Times of Israel, the breakouts have been “focused” in the Hula Valley and Margaliot in upper Galilee, but it has also been found in three farming communities in Israel. Ein Hahoresh, Bar’am, and Givat Ze’ev are the three. These have been isolated, and other farms in the region are being watched as well.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority believes the disease was spread by a truck driver who carried food to chicken coops in Moshav Margaliot and subsequently brought food to the Hula Reserve, according to the site. According to Reuters, children who may have come into contact with an ill crane while visiting the reserve may have helped to the disease’s spread.

The tragedy was dubbed the “biggest blow to wildlife in the country’s history” by Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg, according to the site.

Because of the outbreak, people are being encouraged to fully boil poultry meat and eggs and to prevent contact with wild birds and their waste. If they detect any sick birds, they should contact authorities.