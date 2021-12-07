Israeli airstrikes hit the port of Latakia, according to Syrian state media.

According to Syrian state television, Israeli air attacks attacked the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, in a rare attack targeting important installations.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with numerous missiles around 1:23 a.m. today (2323 GMT Monday),” SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

“The Israeli onslaught in Latakia was thwarted by our air defenses.”

According to the report, the attack targeted the port’s container yard, causing a number of containers to catch fire but no injuries.

SANA photos showed a fire in the yard, but Syrian state media later reported that firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

Israel has stated repeatedly that it will not allow Syria to serve as a launchpad for its adversary Iran.

Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian soil, primarily targeting government sites as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah soldiers.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli missile attacks in the west of Homs province killed five civilians on November 24.

Five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed near Damascus in two separate Israeli attacks in October, while nine pro-government militants were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, according to the Britain-based war monitor.