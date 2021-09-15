Israel, the world’s leading provider of vaccine booster shots, has seen an increase in COVID cases.

The current outbreak has topped past outbreaks in terms of infection numbers, defying the recent downward trend.

According to Health Ministry estimates, more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on September 13, with an average of 8,000 new infections each day as positive test rates continue to rise.

According to The Times of Israel, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash remarked via video call before the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee on Tuesday, “That is a record that did not exist in earlier waves.”

Daily infections had dropped to approximately a dozen per day in June, but the country is currently dealing with a fourth wave.

“We were on a definite decreasing trend a week ago; in recent days, we’ve seen that trend cease, and the virus reproduction number is [again]above 1,” Ash added, referring to the R number, which indicates how many individuals each virus carrier would infect. “I was hoping for a clearer drop,” he added, “but we haven’t seen it yet.”

According to Salman Zarka, the national coronavirus czar, 50 percent of the verified 10,556 new cases on Monday were youngsters.

Zarka said the ministry has encouraged the government to limit big gatherings and prohibit activities like a major student festival in Eilat, soccer crowds, and an annual journey by tens of thousands of Israelis to Uman, Ukraine, to visit the tomb of a revered rabbi.

However, it is believed that the events will continue.

Zarka asked for the country to start making plans to deliver fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.

On September 4, he told Kan public radio, “Given that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to plan for a fourth injection,” but he did not say when the shot would be given.

Zarka also mentioned that the next booster shot could be tweaked to better guard against new SARS-CoV-2 virus variants that cause COVID-19, such as the highly infectious Delta strain. “From now on, this is our life, in waves,” he added, adding that the Health Ministry was working on it. This is a condensed version of the information.