Israel reveals a plan to double the number of settlers in the occupied Golan Heights.

On Sunday, Israel announced a proposal to spend more than $300 million to quadruple the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, which it conquered from Syria 40 years ago.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett conducted his monthly cabinet meeting in the Golan’s Mevo Hama village, vowing that now is the “time” to increase the number of Jewish Israelis living there.

“Our aim is to double the population in the Golan,” Bennett said as he unveiled a one-billion-shekel ($317 million) plan to expand housing, transportation, tourism, and medical services in the region.

Approximately 25,000 Israeli settlers dwell on the Golan Heights, along with 23,000 Druze who remained after Israel took the territory in the 1967 Six-Day War.

On December 14, 1981, Israel annexed the region.