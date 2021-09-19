Israel recaptures the last two Palestinians who escaped from prison.

The army announced Sunday that it has caught the final two Palestinian militants who fled an Israeli high-security jail using a tunnel built under a sink.

When rumors emerged that the detainees, who were being detained for crimes against the Jewish state, had burrowed out using tools as simple as a spoon, they became heroes among many Palestinians.

To apprehend them, Israel’s whole security system was used, including overhead drones, road checks, and an army deployment to Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where several of the men grew up.

The massive manhunt lasted nearly two weeks, with the first four fugitives apprehended last week.

The last two surrendered “after being surrounded by security forces” who acted with precision based on accurate intelligence, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Both men, Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Infeiat, 26, are members of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian Islamist outfit.

Following the re-arrests, Islamic Jihad praised its “heroes,” saying that the Palestinian people “would not yield” in the face of Israeli “criminality and violence.”

The two were apprehended in Jenin in a joint army-counterterrorism operation and are “now being interrogated,” according to an army statement.

Two other males who had reportedly assisted the fugitives were also apprehended, according to the report.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett termed the escape “a catastrophic disaster” in a teleconference with Israeli security chiefs on Sunday.

“However, you mobilized with joint forces until the operation was completed,” he said, promising that the security establishment will “correct what needs to be corrected” in a separate statement.

The six fugitives were all members of Palestinian terrorist groups convicted by Israeli courts of preparing or carrying out attacks on Israelis.

Kamamji, a native of Kafr Dan in Jenin, was apprehended in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Eliahu Asheri, a young Israeli settler.

Kamamji, according to Islamic Jihad, had abdominal and intestinal illnesses while in prison and was subjected to “medical negligence” by prison officials.

Infeiat, who was captured last year for his role in the armed group, had previously served time in prison and was awaiting sentencing at the time of the escape.

Mahmud Abdullah Ardah, the suspected mastermind of the escape, and Zakaria Zubeidi, the chief of the armed branch of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah faction, were among the other four men caught last week.

Zubeidi and one of the other men were discovered hiding at a lorry park near Nazareth in northern Israel. Brief News from Washington Newsday.