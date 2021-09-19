Israel recaptures the last two fugitives from prison.

The Israeli army announced Sunday that it has recovered the last two Palestinian fugitives who fled a high-security Israeli jail using a tunnel built under a sink.

When rumors emerged that the detainees, who were being detained for crimes against the Jewish state, had burrowed out using tools as simple as a spoon, they became heroes among many Palestinians.

To apprehend them, Israel used its whole security arsenal, including overhead drones, road roadblocks, and an army deployment to Jenin, where several of the men grew up.

Four of the six were recaptured last week after a huge manhunt that lasted nearly a fortnight.

The Israel Defense Forces announced in a tweet on Sunday that the final two had surrendered “after being surrounded by security forces that acted correctly based on accurate intelligence.”

Both men, Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Infeiat, 26, are members of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian Islamist outfit.

They were apprehended in Jenin, West Bank, in a combined operation with counterterrorism troops, according to the army, and are “now being interrogated.”

Two other males who had aided the fugitives were also apprehended, according to the report.

On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the security personnel, calling the operation “amazing, sophisticated, and quick.”

The six fugitives were all members of Palestinian terrorist groups convicted by Israeli courts of preparing or carrying out attacks on Israelis.

Kamamji, who was born in Kafr Dan near Jenin, was captured in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Eliahu Asheri, a young Israeli settler.

Kamamji, according to Islamic Jihad, had abdominal and intestinal illnesses while in prison and was subjected to “medical negligence” by prison officials.

Infeiat, who was captured last year for his role in the armed group, had previously served time in prison and was awaiting sentencing at the time of the escape.

Mahmud Abdullah Ardah, the suspected mastermind of the escape, and Zakaria Zubeidi, the chief of the armed branch of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’ Fatah faction, were among the other four men caught last week.

Zubeidi and one of the other men, Mohammad Ardah, were discovered hiding in a lorry park near Nazareth in northern Israel. Ardah was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for his role in Islamic Jihad’s armed branch.

Questions remain about how the humiliating incident occurred, and an official investigation has been established.

Yaqub Qadri, the sixth escapee, has a lawyer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.