Israel proposes that Gaza’s infrastructure be developed in order to reduce Hamas’ military buildup.

Over the weekend, Israel and Hamas engaged in new violence, prompting Israel’s foreign minister to urge for a new strategy to the decades-long conflict.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, said on Sunday that in exchange for easing pressure on Hamas, Israel will strive to attract international investment in Gaza’s infrastructure.

“Israel’s strategy up until now hasn’t changed the situation significantly,” Lapid said at a security conference. “We have to shift course,” he continued.

Due to ongoing war and hostility from both Israel and Gaza, the plan, which was created in cooperation with the US and other allies, was explored in the past but never implemented.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the third night of fighting between the sides, Israeli aircraft targeted a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday, while Palestinian terrorists fired rockets into Israel.

The violence occurred just before Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was set to travel to Egypt for a visit focused on Egyptian efforts to broker a long-term truce between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas authorities following an 11-day conflict in May.

In recent weeks, those efforts appear to have come to a halt. Tensions have increased even worse since six Palestinian convicts escaped from an Israeli prison last week.

Late Sunday and early Monday, Israel’s military reported three distinct missile launches, saying at least two of them were intercepted by its rocket defenses. In reaction, it claimed to have hit a number of Hamas sites. There were no casualties reported on either side.

An assailant attempted to stab a soldier at a busy intersection in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army. Soldiers shot the assailant, who was taken to a hospital, according to the report. There were no further details available at the time.

Meanwhile, police said a 17-year-old Palestinian boy stabbed and injured two persons near the city’s major bus terminal in downtown Jerusalem.

The assailant was shot by an officer, according to Jerusalem police head Doron Turjeman. A major bullet wound to the boy’s chest was sustained.

The prison break last week appears to have heightened tensions in the region, with Palestinians holding a series of protests in support of the prisoners. In the Palestinian language. This is a condensed version of the information.