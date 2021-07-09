Israel is Under Attack: The Israeli Air Force Strikes Syria Following the Launch of a Missile at a Nuclear Reactor

Syrian military claims it launched the missile in response to an IAF bombing near Damascus

The incident marks the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years

Syria’s state-run news agency says four soldiers wounded in the Israeli strike

Israel and Syria moved closer to their deadliest standoff in more than a decade Thursday morning, as the West Asian rivals launched missiles into each other’s territory and traded blame for the conflict.

Air raid sirens went off at Israel’s top-secret nuclear facility in Abu Qrenat near Dimona in south Israel after a missile fired from Syria landed in the Negev Desert, Jerusalem Post reported. Israel called it the “longest-range attack by Syria.”

Israel’s military claimed it responded to the strike by striking Syria’s missile launcher and air defense systems.

According to the Post, IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said the explosion occurred as a result of the launch of an SA-5 surface-to-air missile from Syria.

The Israeli military said the missile fired from Syria was one of several launched toward an Israeli aircraft. It said it responded by hitting several air defense batteries in Syria. The military did not say whether its missile-defense system intercepted the missile from Syria. But there was no damage, it said.

On the other hand, the Syrian military stated that the missile was launched in retaliation for an Israeli Air Force bombing near Damascus. According to Syria’s state-run SANA news agency, the Israeli strike wounded four soldiers and inflicted minor “material damage.” It stated that “the overwhelming majority of enemy missiles” were launched from Israel’s seized Golan Heights.

Several sources indicated that the Syrian hit was almost certainly carried out by Iran, which maintains soldiers and proxies in the country. Iran has accused Israel of attacking its nuclear facilities, including the April 11 sabotage of its Natanz nuclear enrichment plant. Thousands of machines used to purify nuclear material at Natanz, according to an Iranian official, were damaged or destroyed.

According to the BBC, Alireza Zakani, head of the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center, said that the Natanz strike “eliminated” Tehran’s ability to carry out the operation. Iran announced that it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity in response to the strike.

Speculation about Iranian involvement was stoked last weekend by an opinion piece published in the hardline Kayhan newspaper by analyst Sadollah Zarei, who said that the Dimona plant may be targeted in the aftermath of the Natanz incident, Politico reported.

A similar incident involving Israel and Syria took place on Sept. 6, 2007. Known as “Operation Outside the Box,” an Israeli airstrike was ordered on a suspected nuclear reactor in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor region just after midnight. Israel and the U.S. did not announce the secret raids for seven months.