Israel is ready to attack Iran, according to Defense Minister Ariel Sharon, who says, “We Need to Take Military Action.”

Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, has stated that his country is prepared to attack Iran and that the Islamic republic’s menace requires a worldwide reaction.

His remarks come amid rising tensions following a deadly drone strike off the coast of Oman on an Israeli-operated tanker.

The attack on Mercer Street last week, which killed two individuals, was blamed on Tehran by Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Iran has categorically denied any connection.

Gantz told Ynet on Thursday that Israel is ready to attack Iran.

“We have reached a stage where military action against Iran is required. According to a translation of his remarks posted by Ynet journalist Attila Somfalvi, the world must act against Iran right now.

Iran has “violated all of the guidelines” in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which President Joe Biden wants to reinstate, Gantz said on Wednesday.

