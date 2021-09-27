Israel is pleased to be a part of the Expo 2020 Dubai Fair.

A spokesman for Israel said the Jewish state is preparing to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai when it starts on Friday, a year after the UAE and the Jewish state normalized relations.

Menachem Gantz, the spokesman for Israel’s pavilion at the six-month world expo, told AFP, “We’re really thrilled to be here.”

“This is the first time the expo has been held in the Middle East, and it is the first time Israel has taken part in an event of this magnitude (in an Arab country).”

The United Arab Emirates celebrated one year since normalizing relations with Israel on September 15, a move that leaders hope would result in a trillion dollars in commerce and business.

Previously, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have signed peace treaties that recognized Israel, and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas denounced the pact as a “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.

Following the UAE’s lead, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations.

All are welcome to visit the Israeli pavilion, which features a giant lit sign that reads “Towards Tomorrow” in Arabic and Hebrew.

Pathways flow through the inside, between sand dunes built of a thin coating of concrete and sand-colored rubber.

“Our pavilion… is made up of things that bring us together, that demonstrate how similar we are,” Gantz explained.

“The ‘sand’ we’re standing on represents the dunes, and Israel’s and the Emirates’ terrain is extremely comparable to it.”

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have emphasized the economic benefits of normalization.

After a one-year delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the worldwide expo, which Dubai hopes would draw visitors and benefit the economy, is set to open to the public on October 1.