Israel is blamed for setting fire to the Syrian port of Latakia.

Syria’s Latakia port was attacked by an Israeli air strike early Tuesday, causing a fire that lit up the Mediterranean shoreline in the second such attack on the important cargo center this month, according to Syrian official television.

Since the start of the civil conflict in Syria in 2011, Israel has consistently carried out air strikes on its troubled neighbor, primarily targeting Syrian government forces, allied Iran-backed forces, and Hezbollah members.

It is, however, only the second time it has struck the port of Latakia, which is located in the stronghold of President Bashar al-minority Assad’s Alawite sect.

“At roughly 3:21 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the Mediterranean… targeting the container yard in the Latakia port,” Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The strike resulted in “severe material damage,” according to the report.

“We don’t comment on rumors in international media,” an Israeli army official stated when asked about the strike.

Firefighters were seen training hoses on stacks of blazing containers that lighted up the night sky, according to photos supplied by SANA.

The containers were carrying “engine oil and spare parts for autos and other vehicles,” according to the news agency.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, headquartered in the United Kingdom, stated the cargo contained “weapons and bombs,” which had detonated in “huge blasts felt over the city of Latakia and its surroundings.”

It was unclear whether the weaponry came from Iran or from another source, according to the report.

According to SANA, Latakia Governor Ismail Hilal claimed firemen had got the fire under control by lunchtime and were putting out the embers.

Israel has bombed the container yard at Latakia port for the second time this month.

Russia, Syria’s second main ally, has a naval station in the port of Tartus, 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Damascus.

According to the Observatory, Israel has targeted Syria approximately 30 times this year, killing 130 people, including five civilians and 125 loyalist fighters.

It carried out its first hit on the port of Latakia since the start of the civil conflict on December 7, targeting an Iranian weaponry shipment.

While Israel rarely speaks on specific strikes against its northern neighbor, it has confirmed that hundreds have been carried out since 2011.

According to an Israeli army report, Israel targeted roughly 50 targets in Syria in 2020.

In January, Israel killed 57 government troops and allied fighters in eastern Syria in the worst operation since the strikes began.