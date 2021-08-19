Israel forces children above the age of three to take a negative COVID test since the country is at war with Delta.

Before entering various outdoor locations in Israel, everyone aged 3 or older must present proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test.

The announcement comes as the country battles a fourth wave of infections caused by the highly dangerous Delta coronavirus type.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, museums, libraries, and gyms are among the places covered by the “Green Pass” scheme, which was originally introduced earlier this year. Malls and businesses do not require the pass.

Despite having one of the world’s quickest vaccination efforts, Israel’s coronavirus czar, Salman Zarka, told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the country was “at war” with the virus.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Zarka stated, “Our morbidity is rising day by day.” “Based on this morning’s findings, we can’t simply say’maybe.’ This’maybe’ is worth the lives of Israeli citizens.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, more than 120 people have died in the previous week after getting COVID-19. The figure is more than 15 times higher than the number of people who died of COVID-19 in June, which was double the monthly total.

Zarka also cautioned that the two weeks running up to Rosh Hashanah, which falls on September 6, will be “crucial.”

“Or, God forbid, the virus will defeat us and we will be forced to go into a lockdown similar to the first and second, when we are not allowed to travel more than 100 meters from our homes,” he stated.

The Israeli government has attempted to address the recent outbreak of diseases by reintroducing previously dropped restrictions, such as an indoor mask requirement and the “Green Pass” system.

The pass indicates if a person has been fully vaccinated, has recently recovered from COVID-19, or has tested negative within the last 24 hours.

Green Passes were previously necessary exclusively for adults and children over the age of 12 who were eligible for the immunization. The system will now apply to children aged 3 to 11 as of Wednesday.

The government will cover the cost of the examinations for children aged 3 to 12 years and 3 months.

According to Our, more over 65 percent of Israelis have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 60 percent of the population fully immunized.