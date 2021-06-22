Israel equips a civilian plane with a high-powered laser for intercepting rockets.

In a breakthrough that could supplement the defense system that intercepted thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip last month, Israel successfully tested an airborne laser that can shoot down drones.

Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Israel’s defense ministry’s head of military research and development, said a prototype laser was put on a civilian Cessna plane and shot down drones in multiple locations over the Mediterranean Sea in recent days.

“The ability to intercept and neutralize threats from the air is revolutionary,” Rotem told reporters, adding that Israel is one of the first countries to employ such capabilities.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Rotem commended the prototype built with Elbit Systems and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) as a “technical triumph” that provided a “critical step for further development.”

Drones were shot down from a distance of around half a mile during the testing, and Israel plans to deploy a system with a far longer range in the future to intercept rockets, mortar rounds, and drones.

The Israel MOD, @ElbitSystemsLtd, and the IAF have successfully completed a series of interception tests using an airborne, High-Power Laser system for the first time ever. Israel is one of the world's first countries to demonstrate such capabilities.

21 June 2021 — Ministry of Defense (@Israel MOD)

The laser weapon, which has yet to be named, might be used in Israel’s multi-tier defensive systems, which include the Iron Dome system for short-range rockets and the David’s Sling system for ballistic missiles, hostile planes, and medium-to-long-range rockets.

Elbit manufactures C-Music, a missile defense system that uses lasers to “blind” incoming missiles. According to Oren Sabag, a senior Elbit official, the new laser weapon is identical to the previous one, but it would destroy targets by heating them up and causing them to catch fire immediately.

In about a decade, Rotem added, the ministry hoped to have an airborne laser with an effective range of more than 12 miles. In the future, it is hoped that it could lead to a system that can destroy targets hundreds of miles away.

Also in development is a ground-based laser weapon with a range of five to six miles which would be operational in three to four years.

However, Rotem said the airborne version has the. This is a brief summary.