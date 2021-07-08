Israel demolishes the home of a man accused of a drive-by shooting, displacing his family.

According to the Associated Press, Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian-American man suspected of a fatal drive-by shooting, leaving his family homeless in the occupied West Bank.

Muntasser Shalaby is accused by Israel with killing an Israeli student and injuring two others on May 2. Israeli commandos used controlled explosions to demolish his estranged wife and their three children’s two-story home on Thursday.

Sanaa Shalaby, his wife, tried unsuccessfully to thwart Israel’s plans to demolish the house by filing an appeal. Shalaby, she added, seldom lived there and spent much of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Shalabys are all citizens of the United States.

The US Embassy condemned the decision, saying, “As we have expressed countless times, the home of an entire family should not be dismantled for the crimes of one individual.” The

Shalaby’s wife told the Associated Press last month, “Whoever did the crime should be punished, but it is not the family’s fault.”

Since President Joe Biden entered office earlier this year, the United States has taken a more critical stance against Israel’s activities in the occupied West Bank.

Overnight, Israeli commandos moved into the village of Turmus Ayya and encircled the house. The two-story mansion was leveled, according to AP video.

Days after the attack, Shalaby was apprehended.

They had been apart for several years, according to Sanaa Shalaby. He had married three other ladies in unregistered Islamic weddings in New Mexico, she claimed.

She claimed she had had little touch with him in recent years, though he did visit his children once a year for a month or two.

Shalaby stated that she was unaware of the incident and that she had no clue that he was preparing anything.

She fought the demolition order with the help of an Israeli human rights organization, but it was affirmed last month by Israel’s Supreme Court.

The case brought attention to Israel’s habit of razing the homes of accused Palestinian attackers as a form of punishment. Officials in Israel claim the demolitions are a deterrent to future attacks, but human rights groups see them as collective punishment.

The United States’ State Department has called for an end to the practice.

The Trump administration, unlike its predecessors, has rarely criticized Israeli operations in the West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war.