Israel claims two rockets were launched from Lebanon, and it retaliates after Syrian airstrikes.

Two rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon’s northern border, prompting a retaliation by the Israeli military, marking additional cross-border instability hours after Syria accused Israel of conducting airstrikes there.

Following reports of explosions in Syria’s northwest, the Syrian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that “the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression on southeast Aleppo, targeting certain sites in the Al-Safira area” at around 11:37 p.m. local time, according to an official source.

“Our air defenses engaged the aggressor’s missiles and shot down the majority of them,” the statement said, “and the aggression’s outcomes are currently being assessed.”

“We do not comment on reports in the foreign media,” an Israel Defense Forces official told This website when contacted for comment.

The IDF said that “two rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory” after sirens sounded in Israel’s Western Galilee region.

“The Iron Dome Air Defense System intercepted one rocket, while the second fell in an open area,” the statement stated, referring to Israel’s anti-rocket system.

No specific Home Front Command guidelines have been published, according to the statement, indicating that there is no immediate risk of escalation in northern Israel. However, the Israeli military announced shortly after that “IDF Artillery attacked in Lebanese territory.”

The last flare-up between Israeli and Lebanese land occurred in May, when three consecutive barrages of rockets were fired from Lebanon onto Israeli territory during a significant flare-up between the IDF and Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, provoking retaliatory IDF fire. Pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the border fence at the time, and the Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing at least one person.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available. As new information becomes available, it will be put to this page.