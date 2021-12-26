Israel approves a plan to double the number of settlers in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel’s government approved a $317 million proposal on Sunday to quadruple the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, which it conquered from Syria 40 years ago.

During a meeting conducted at the Mevo Hama community in the Golan, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet voted in favor of the proposal, which aims to build 7,300 settler homes in the region over a five-year period.

It proposes spending 1 billion Israeli shekels on housing, infrastructure, and other projects in the territory seized during the 1967 Six-Day War, with the intention of recruiting around 23,000 new Jewish inhabitants.

“Today, our goal is to increase the population of the Golan Heights,” Bennett, a right-wing politician, stated before the meeting.

After his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, he was obliged to leave the conference, placing him in danger.