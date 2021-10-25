Isolation of Covid is harming Hong Kong’s reputation, according to Industry Group.

The leading lobby organization for Hong Kong’s financial firms said Monday that the city’s choice to pursue a zero-Covid approach and retain some of the world’s harshest quarantine regulations is hurting the city’s corporate reputation.

A survey found that nearly half of big multinational banks and asset managers are considering relocating personnel out of the city as they struggle to retain employees and recruit new talent.

Due to severe travel restrictions and up to 21 days of mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone landing in the financial hub, Hong Kong has been relatively clear of the coronavirus.

However, businesses are becoming increasingly frustrated that the limitations have no end in sight, as officials make it plain that opening up to the Chinese mainland must come before any easing of international travel restrictions.

The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) wrote to Finance Secretary Paul Chan on Monday, warning that Hong Kong was falling behind as competing financial centers such as London, New York, Paris, Singapore, and Tokyo learned to live with the coronavirus.

The letter stated that “Hong Kong’s reputation as an international financial center, as well as its long-term economic recovery and competitiveness as a prime site to do business,” is “increasingly at risk.”

According to ASIFMA, 93 percent of its members indicated the coronavirus restrictions had a “moderate” or “major” impact on their operations.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated they were having difficulty retaining or attracting talent, and nearly half said they were considering relocating some employees and operations.

Mark Austen, ASIFMA’s chief executive officer, said major banks and financial businesses were facing a serious skills shortage, with staff no longer wanting to be cut off from loved ones in other countries.

He told Bloomberg TV, “They’re seeing a significant volume of individuals departing and they can’t replace them.”

“Half of companies are considering relocating positions outside of Hong Kong, which is considerable.”

Following massive and often violent democracy rallies two years ago, Hong Kong is being remolded in authoritarian China’s image.

Carrie Lam, the city’s mayor, said earlier this month that the mainland was “more vital” than international trade, and that even a single coronavirus death would be a “huge issue.”

It’s unclear whether Lam has any influence over the country’s immigration policies, as officials have stated that Beijing would ultimately decide when the border will reopen.

