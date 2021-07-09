Ismail Khan, an Afghan warlord, has vowed to fight the Taliban once more.

As terrorists closed in on his Herat stronghold in western Afghanistan, a veteran Afghan warlord whose militia helped US forces remove the Taliban in 2001 threatened Friday to take up guns once more.

“We will soon travel to the frontlines and, with God’s assistance, transform the situation,” said Ismail Khan, a former leader of an alliance of guerrilla fighters who fought the Taliban after the September 11 attacks during the US invasion.

The Taliban claimed control of 85 percent of Afghanistan, including vital border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, when Khan made his remarks.

The government disputes their assertion, and there is no way to independently verify it.

Khan is from Herat, which is around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Islam Qala, the primary Iranian border crossing that was under Taliban control on Friday.

Since commencing a broad onslaught in early May as US soldiers began their final withdrawal, the insurgents have gained an arc of terrain running from the Iranian border to the Chinese border.

Khan, who is 75 years old, chastised the administration for the fast deteriorating situation and encouraged the military to show greater courage.

“The districts fell because of a lack of attention, erroneous information, and a variety of other factors,” Khan said.

“All surviving security forces must resist with courage,” says the statement.

Hundreds of civilians from across the country approached Khan during a news conference, claiming they were ready to battle the Taliban.

Photographs and videos of prominent Afghans, including MPs, picking up guns alongside their followers to combat the Taliban have filled social media networks in recent days.

Hundreds of women, some with weapons, have been shown in unconfirmed videos vowing to fight.

“We hope that the men and women of Herat would decide now to assist the resistance front in order to defend their independence and honor,” Khan stated.

When the Taliban initially came to power, Khan’s massive militia had a string of victories, but he was forced to flee to Iran with thousands of his men in 1995 after an associate defected to the insurgents.

When he went to Afghanistan in 1997 to organize an insurrection, he was captured by the Taliban, but he escaped from prison in Kandahar two years later and remained at large until the US invasion in 2001.

Khan served in previous Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s government as a minister, although he is known to enjoy ruling the roost in Herat, where he is accused by detractors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.