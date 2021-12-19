Islamic Countries Convene To Discuss Afghanistan Aid.

Envoys from 57 Islamic countries gathered in Pakistan on Sunday for a summit aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan’s neighbor, but also putting diplomatic ties with the country’s new Taliban leadership to the test.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Conference is the largest important conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed administration was overthrown in August.

The international community froze billions of dollars in aid and assets after the Taliban’s quick return to power, and the 38-million-strong country now faces a harsh winter.

The UN has frequently warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with a food, fuel, and cash shortage.

Pakistan’s capital was surrounded by barbed wire walls and shipping-container roadblocks on Sunday, with police and soldiers on the lookout.

The announcement of any aid promises was scheduled for Sunday evening.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, is among the attendees, as are representatives from the United States, China, Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations.

No country has publicly recognized the Taliban government, and diplomats are faced with the difficult challenge of channeling aid to the struggling Afghan economy while also supporting the extreme Islamists.

The gathering will speak “for the people of Afghanistan,” not “a certain faction,” according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Only Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates recognized the previous Taliban regime, which ruled from 1996 to 2001.

There is a distinction between “recognition and involvement” with the new regime in Kabul, according to Qureshi.

“Let us steer them in the right way through persuasion and incentives,” he told reporters before of the OIC meeting.

“Coercion and intimidation were not effective. We would not be in this situation if it had worked.”