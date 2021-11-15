Islamabad Attempts To Stop Pakistani Taliban Attacks.

Pakistan’s offshoot of the extreme Islamist group, the Taliban, has increased attacks on its side of the border since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, leaving Islamabad desperate to seek a peace settlement.

Experts say the Taliban’s successful expulsion of world superpower the United States from Afghanistan has strengthened the extremist group, which is active in Pakistan’s isolated tribal areas.

After establishing in 2007, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a breakaway movement with a shared history with the Afghan Taliban, plunged the country into a period of horrendous violence.

It, too, was largely made up of ethnic Pashtuns, and it carried out a slew of operations.