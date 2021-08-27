ISIS Takes Credit for U.S. Marines Killed in Kabul Attack; Taliban Promises to Fight ‘Evil’ Attackers

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a fatal blast that killed at least a dozen US military troops and dozens more Afghans in the closing days of the US pullout from Afghanistan, according to its official news source.

ISIS’ Amaq News Agency released a statement hours after an explosion near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killed at least 12 US military personnel, including four Marines, and at least 60 Afghans. “Around 160 killed and wounded from American forces and those collaborating with them in a martyrdom attack of the Islamic State near Kabul airport,” it said.

“A fighter of the Islamic State were able today to penetrate all the security fortifications imposed by the American forces and the Taliban militia around the capital Kabul and managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army around ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul airport, and then he detonated his explosive belt,” the outlet said, citing “military sources.”

According to the outlet, “the attacker was able to reach no more than five meters from the American forces, who were supervising the procedures for collecting the documents from hundreds of translators and contractors in preparation for their evacuation from the country, confirming that more than 20 American soldiers were killed or wounded,” citing the “same sources.”

“It is noteworthy that, in collaboration with the Taliban militia, American forces have been evacuating hundreds of international employees, interpreters, and spies who have worked for the American army over the years for more than a week,” the statement continued.

The remark was posted alongside a photo of a masked man clutching a Kalashnikov-style firearm and making a one-finger tawhid sign in front of an ISIS flag. He was named as the attacker by Amaq, who goes by the name Abd al-Rahman al-Lughari.

The attackers’ names and details of the operation were also published in a second statement by ISIS’ Khorasan branch, known as ISIS-K. It also included a forewarning of upcoming attacks.

“Inform the crusaders and their agents that the caliphate’s warriors will continue to battle. This is a condensed version of the information.