ISIS planners killed in drone strike, according to Trump Jr., “weren’t high profile at all.”

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. claimed that two Islamic State planners killed in a US drone strike in response for the deadly Kabul airport attack on Thursday weren’t actually “high profile.”

“Does anyone else think we’re being catfished? The same folks who had no notion the Taliban were intending to take over the country and didn’t have any plans to get Americans out knew exactly where to look for two people. “I’d venture they ‘weren’t high’ profile at all if it even happened!” Trump Jr. tweeted on Sunday.

Two top ISIS-K terrorists involved in planning and facilitating operations against Americans were killed during a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, according to the Pentagon. The two extremists’ identities have not been revealed.

August 29, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

The strike came a day after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near Kabul’s international airport that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans. The blast was the first time American troops had died in Afghanistan in almost a year, and it was the bloodiest occurrence in the country in ten years.

Eleven members of the Marine Corps, one member of the Army, and one member of the Navy were among the US forces killed in the raid. They were from all across the country, from California to Wyoming to Tennessee, and averaged just over 22 years old, with a few as young as 20.

In response to the bombing, Biden stated that the United States would “hunt down” and plot retaliatory airstrikes against anyone implicated in terrorist acts against Americans.

“Know this: Those who perpetrated this attack, as well as anybody who wishes America harm, will not be forgiven. We are not going to forget. In a speech, Biden said, “We will track you down and make you pay.”

