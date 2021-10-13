ISIS-K Threatens to Collapse Taliban’s False Peace in Afghanistan this Winter.

According to three former government officials who talked to The Washington Newsday, Afghanistan’s shaky recent quiet is at risk of giving way to anarchy and further warfare as the country enters winter.

One predicted an imminent “humanitarian disaster” and stated that the international world, particularly the United States, has a “moral obligation” to assist Afghanistan in overcoming a crisis that they helped create.

As it prepares for its first winter in control of the war-torn country in two decades, the Taliban leadership in Kabul faces a number of major problems.

Even as it grapples with economic woes, international isolation, and the possibility of future terrorist attacks by Islamic State Khorasan Province, the militant group must make a swift transition from guerilla force to administration (ISIS-K).

It must also deal with continued rallies in support of women’s rights and against perceived Pakistani influence over the new government, as well as worldwide condemnation of the assassination of Hazara ethnic minorities and former government officials.

Taliban commanders have declared a new era of peace in Afghanistan. However, there may be a lot of conflict in the near future.

The former head of the civil service commission and a member of the last Afghan government’s peace negotiation team, Nader Nadery, told The Washington Newsday, “Peace is not only the silencing of weapons; it’s much more.”

“It would have been preferable if everyone had a shared future that safeguarded their rights and liberties.” The United States, my own government and its leaders, political actors, and the Taliban were all responsible for the failure to attain that goal.

“Now, more than 30 million people are suffering as a result of our failure.”

In September, the Taliban proclaimed the formation of an interim government, immediately dispelling any notions of inclusivity. All high positions have been given to Taliban figures, all 33 cabinet members are men, and all but a few are Pashtuns—the Taliban’s ethnic group.

Following its quick military takeover of the country, it started a public relations effort. After two decades of fighting the government and its international backers, several observers speculated that the Taliban had evolved, becoming more moderate and pragmatic.

Taliban representatives promised to provide a sweeping amnesty to former government employees, promising no retaliation and claiming that women would be protected under their new rule. This is a condensed version of the information.