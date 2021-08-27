ISIS is the world’s wealthiest terrorist organization, according to Guinness World Records.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, often known as ISIS, was formerly the world’s wealthiest and best-funded terrorist and insurgency organization, with a Guinness World Record for its enormous wealth.

Forbes named ISIS the wealthiest terrorist organization in the world for the first time in 2014, surpassing Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab, and the Taliban. According to the outlet’s 2014 estimations, it had an annual turnover of almost $2 billion.

That year, the gang was named the richest insurgency group in the Guinness World Records.

According to a Forbes story, some analysts thought that ISIS’s net worth around that time was closer to $3 billion.

The illegal sale of oil, which is thought to bring in millions of dollars per day, as well as kidnapping and ransom, collection of protection taxes, bank robberies, and looting, are the group’s main sources of revenue, according to the outlet.

The assets it seized from Mosul’s bank after it took control of the Iraqi city that year contributed to the group’s fortune in 2014. More than $300 million was estimated to be involved.

During that year, the rebel group controlled around 60% of Syria’s oil deposits and was able to seize seven key oil and gas reserves in Iraq. Every day, tens of thousands of barrels of oil were sold on the underground market. According to Forbes, despite selling oil for 40 percent to 75 percent less than the market price, they still profited roughly $3 million every day.

According to the Associated Press, ISIS was also renowned for kidnapping foreigners and holding them for ransom, obtaining up to $45 million in exchange for releasing hostages in 2013.

During its reign, ISIS seized control of enormous swaths of agricultural land, factories, power plants, dams, and other key assets. These factors considerably boosted the group’s political and economic clout.

However, after retreating soldiers, ISIS lost control of the areas, resulting in a loss of more than 90% of their revenue from 2014 to 2017. According to Forbes, the organization only made roughly $200 million by the end of 2017.

The rebel group plummeted to fifth position on the outlet's list of the world's richest terrorist organizations in 2018 due to a dramatic decline in income. Al-Qaeda, Hamas, the Taliban, and Hezbollah surpassed ISIS in terms of annual revenue, with the latter generating $1.1.