ISIS Is Only Number 5 On The List Of World’s Richest Terrorist Organizations.

Terrorist groups are viewed as a constant threat around the world due to their power and objectives. Many of the most well-known organizations have vast fortunes that allow them to sustain their operations, but which of these organizations is the wealthiest?

Eight large-scale terrorist attacks were carried out in 2017, which many believed to be one of the deadliest years in terms of terrorist assaults. Six of them were planned, funded, and carried out by Al-Qaeda, ISIS, or the Taliban. Nearly 1,500 people were killed in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Egypt, and Somalia as a result of the events.

According to the University of Maryland’s Global Terrorism Database, these three major terrorist groups were responsible for over 70% of all terrorist incidents worldwide in 2016. The deadliness and riches of a group are inextricably linked.

In an interview with Forbes Israel, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amos Gilead, the head of the Institute for Policy and Strategy and former director of the Defense Ministry’s Political-Military Affairs Bureau, said, “There is a strong correlation between the two issues.” The site compiled a list of the world’s wealthiest terrorist groups in 2018. Find out how these terrorist organizations make money to carry out their assaults.

ISIS (#5) (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria)

Despite being one of the most well-known terrorist organizations, ISIS is only among the top five wealthiest on the list, with an estimated annual income of $200 million. In 2014, the group reached its pinnacle when its territory grew to more than 100,000 km2, an area larger than South Korea.

The group’s main source of funds came from the oppressed population of around 10 million people. The organization controlled oil and gas reserves, vast mineral riches, and fertile agricultural territories from which they profited financially.

Al-Qaeda, No. 4

Al-Qaeda, which is most known for the September 11, 2001 attacks, has a $300 million yearly revenue estimate. The illegal trafficking of drugs, guns, autos, and people provides the majority of the group’s income. To support their murderous attacks, they also engaged in the illegal trade of cigarettes and tobacco.

Hamas is ranked third.

With an estimated annual income of $700 million, Hamas was able to carry out a number of large-scale terrorist strikes around the world. Despite the high unemployment rate and the dire circumstances in Gaza, Hamas continues to collect tens of millions of dollars each month. A sophisticated and elaborate tax network was the group’s principal source of income. Brief News from Washington Newsday.