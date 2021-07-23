ISIS and other groups are posing ‘heightened threats’ around the world, according to the UN.

ISIS and other terror groups, most notably in Africa, are posing “heightened dangers,” according to a new United Nations report. The letter comes as the US prepares to withdraw its soldiers from Afghanistan, which is home to ISIS and al Qaeda, by August 31.

Terrorist groups thrive when other forces aren’t exerting pressure on them, according to a report published by the United Nations monitoring team that watches worldwide Islamist threats. With US pressure set to be removed from Afghanistan, any attempts to mitigate the threat could “further deteriorate,” according to the assessment.

Parts of West and East Africa, according to the UN, are particularly vulnerable to terror groups’ rising presence, “where affiliates of both groups may brag advances in supporters and territory under danger, as well as growing skills in fundraising and weapons, such as the use of drones.”

In light of the withdrawal of US soldiers and a reduction in pressure from the African Union Mission, special forces in Somalia are “struggling to contain” Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda branch.

Al Qaeda affiliates are becoming more visible in Mali as France begins to scale up its anti-terrorism campaign in the country. Terrorists are “increasingly claiming populous areas” in Mali, according to the report.

Mozambique is likewise dealing with a “serious threat” from an ISIS-affiliated group in the absence of “strong counter-terrorist measures.”

Civilians in the impacted areas have suffered a huge loss as a result of these terror campaigns. The paper, for example, listed many Islamic State strikes in the Greater Sahara that occurred in early 2021 spanning Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

The attacks killed hundreds of individuals, which ISGS justified in a “lengthy propaganda posting” for the victims’ backing of local government.

Another major concern raised by the group in the report was the prospect that terror groups could carry out previously planned attacks if COVID-19 lockdowns are lifted or lessened, according to Edmund Fitton-Brown, the UN monitoring team’s coordinator.

Areas of the world that did not perceive an increasing danger from terror groups had “broad continuity in terms of the form and source of the threats” from groups like. This is a condensed version of the information.