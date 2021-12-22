Is There a Message for Ukraine? Russia conducts a test of the Orion ‘Predator Drone’ in Crimea.

During trials in Crimea, Russia successfully tested a new type of its Orion unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a ‘drone-killer’ capacity, shooting down a target drone.

The test revealed that the predator-like Orion drone can now engage other drones in combat, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as reported by The Drive.

The Orion is seen launching a new air-launched version of the 9M113 Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) on the helicopter drone that serves as the target in a video aired recently by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the state-owned TV channel.

The two drones were initially 60 miles apart, and the target was engaged at a distance of 2.5 miles, according to the report.

A turret on the Orion UAV houses electro-optical and infrared cameras. There’s also a laser target designator for delivering guided weapons to ground targets. A “pilot in the ground control station employs these sensors onboard the drone to first acquire the target and then command a missile launch,” according to the clip. Maj. Gen. Alexander Novikov, the head of the Russian General Staff’s Office for UAV Development, believes that the Orion can shoot down the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 and other UAVs, according to The Drive.

The Bayraktar TB2 has been regarded as a “game-changer” in recent battles in Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, and Ukraine has used it in combat as well.

For the same reason, many people believe that the fact that the last missile test took place in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is significant. Military maneuvers ranging from amphibious landings to anti-ship missile exercises have recently taken place in the region.

According to the article, Russian authorities mentioning Orion’s capacity to shoot down TB2 drones appears to be intended as a “very obvious signal to Ukraine.” In addition, it tries to attract future Orion export clients.

Unnamed sources indicate that the air-launched Kornet missile has completed “dozens of successful testing” from the prototype Ka-52M attack helicopter, according to the report. It can kill both low-flying, low-speed aerial targets and armored vehicles at a range of up to 6.2 miles.

An earlier report said that a Vikhr-M missile variant would be tested on the Orion drone, although it's unclear whether those plans have been scrapped or if both missiles would be used.