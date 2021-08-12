Is the Falun Gong Group in Hong Kong Departing?

According to a Facebook profile created in the name of the Falun Gong movement in Hong Kong, the religious movement is leaving the city after more than two decades.

The page “The Hong Kong Association of Falun Dafa” posted a viral social media post thanking city residents for their nearly 25 years of support and announcing that its Hong Kong website and social media sites would shut down after August 11, 2021.

After saying the Falun Gong had “chosen to pull out of Hong Kong,” Wednesday’s Facebook post instantly went viral and was disseminated around local media outlets. According to the notification, it had started the necessary procedures to withdraw the organization from the city and would no longer update its online services.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong Falun Gong organisation dismissed the Facebook post as “false news.” The Hong Kong chapter of the spiritual movement, according to a statement on its website, hkfalundafa.org, has no social media accounts.

Falun Gong “condemns premeditated attempts to cause disruption by utilizing a phony account to spread ‘fake news,'” according to the statement, which also stated that the organization reserved the right to pursue legal action.

The Hong Kong chapter made it clear that it does not use social media. It stated that any accounts created in its name “do not represent Hong Kong Falun Gong.”

According to the statement, the movement is a legally recognized organization in Hong Kong, and its religious freedom and freedom of speech are protected by the city’s Basic Law.

“Hong Kong Falun Gong has no plans to leave Hong Kong,” it continued.

The post has subsequently been withdrawn from the Facebook page, which has also published reports of the movement’s official denial. However, it’s simple to see how the account may have been misidentified as genuine. The page includes a link to the group’s official website as well as local contact information.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, a Falun Gong practitioner whose name and phone number appear on the page claimed that her personal information was revealed without her permission. Complaints to Facebook have gone unanswered, and the material is still available, she informed the news outlet.

In July 1999, mainland China proclaimed Falun Gong a religious sect and outlawed it. This is where the company’s global headquarters are located. This is a condensed version of the information.