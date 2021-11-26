Is the B.1.1.529 COVID Variant Emerging From Africa Due to Vaccine Hoarding?

On Thursday, Dr. Peter Singer, a senior consultant to the World Health Organization’s director-general, appeared to argue that the emergence of a “highly modified” COVID-19 strain was due to vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations.

Singer wrote on Twitter: “How can you make inequity and injustice worse? Deny countries vaccines in order for them to produce variations, and then apply travel restrictions once they do.” Singer has been approached by Washington Newsday for more comment.

His remark drew backlash on social media, with some Twitter users pointing out that vaccine availability appeared to be no longer an issue in South Africa, where the B.1.1.529 variety was discovered. In the last 24 hours, several governments have put travel restrictions on the country.

The WHO has previously called for vaccination equity and stated that novel coronavirus variants are most likely to emerge in places of the world where people have not been immunized.

The B.1.1.529 variety contains 32 mutations in its spike protein, making it the “most concerning we’ve seen,” according to the UK Health and Security Agency’s top medical adviser. It is thought to have twice as many mutations than the Delta version, which is highly transmissible.

Hong Kong, Israel, Botswana, and South Africa have all discovered the variation. Although only 59 instances have been documented so far, scientists are concerned that it will spread and become resistant to vaccines.

South Africa’s immunization rate is lower than that of many Western countries. According to Our World in Data estimates up to November 24, about 28% of the population is vaccinated, with 24% completely vaccinated—higher than many other African countries but significantly below the government’s target for the end of the year.

Vaccines quickly shifted from a supply issue to a demand concern in South Africa. Despite early supply limitations, many South Africans are suspicious about the vaccination and have decided not to receive it.

According to Reuters, the South African government has urged Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to hold off on vaccine delivery because it has too much stock.

Shabir Madhi told the news wire, “There is a fair bit of apathy and reluctance.” Madhi oversaw the South African clinical trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

